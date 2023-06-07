NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Annual Albany Taxi Charity 'Run to the Sun - 2023' in Hastings on Monday June 12

For morethan 30 years, Friends of The Albany Taxi Charity, supported by local businesses and groups, have helped fund and organise this great day trip to the seaside for children with special needs and those facing life changing illness. Every year, a convoy of London Cabs bring the children and their carers down to Hastings to enjoy all the town has to offer.
By Alex FrearContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST
Taxis assembled prior to departure at Charlton AthleticTaxis assembled prior to departure at Charlton Athletic
Taxis assembled prior to departure at Charlton Athletic

On Monday June 12, we will welcome a convoy of around 50 black cabs will depart London in the morning and are expected to drive through Hastings around lunchtime, making their way to Rock A Nore car park.

From there, the children will have access to many of the attractions on offer to visitors (thanks to the generous support of many of the local businesses and attractions!) such as Blue Reef Aquarium, Flamingo Park, RNLI and Ship Wreck Museum to mention a few.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children will then be taken to Azure later in the afternoon to enjoy fish and chip supper and entertainment provided by Uncle Bumble.

As always, if you see the taxis as they drive through town, give them a wave! This really makes their day as the children are welcomed to a great day out in Hastings.

Related topics:HastingsLondonRNLI