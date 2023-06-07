Annual Albany Taxi Charity 'Run to the Sun - 2023' in Hastings on Monday June 12

On Monday June 12, we will welcome a convoy of around 50 black cabs will depart London in the morning and are expected to drive through Hastings around lunchtime, making their way to Rock A Nore car park.
From there, the children will have access to many of the attractions on offer to visitors (thanks to the generous support of many of the local businesses and attractions!) such as Blue Reef Aquarium, Flamingo Park, RNLI and Ship Wreck Museum to mention a few.
The children will then be taken to Azure later in the afternoon to enjoy fish and chip supper and entertainment provided by Uncle Bumble.
As always, if you see the taxis as they drive through town, give them a wave! This really makes their day as the children are welcomed to a great day out in Hastings.