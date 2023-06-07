Annual Albany Taxi Charity 'Run to the Sun - 2023' in Hastings on Monday June 12

For morethan 30 years, Friends of The Albany Taxi Charity, supported by local businesses and groups, have helped fund and organise this great day trip to the seaside for children with special needs and those facing life changing illness. Every year, a convoy of London Cabs bring the children and their carers down to Hastings to enjoy all the town has to offer.

Taxis assembled prior to departure at Charlton Athletic

On Monday June 12, we will welcome a convoy of around 50 black cabs will depart London in the morning and are expected to drive through Hastings around lunchtime, making their way to Rock A Nore car park.

From there, the children will have access to many of the attractions on offer to visitors (thanks to the generous support of many of the local businesses and attractions!) such as Blue Reef Aquarium, Flamingo Park, RNLI and Ship Wreck Museum to mention a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children will then be taken to Azure later in the afternoon to enjoy fish and chip supper and entertainment provided by Uncle Bumble.