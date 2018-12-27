Annual East Hoathly pram race is another wheel success

A large crowd gathered on a cold grey Boxing Day outside the Kings Head and along the streets of East Hoathly as the racers wheeled out their themed prams for this annual charity dash.

The trophy was presented by Erica Packham on behalf of East Hoathly and Halland Carnival Society to the winning “Pram” Star Wars R2D2.

Image by Ron Hill

The event began in the 70s and soon became part of the area’s festive celebrations.

It was abandoned in the 80s but some years ago, members of the Carnival Society decided to revive it with proceeds going to charity.

