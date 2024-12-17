Annual Sussex Association of Bonfire Societies carol concert as season comes to a close

Happy Bonfire Group

The 2024 Sussex bonfire season came to a close on Sunday as members from societies across the county attended the annual Sussex Association of Bonfire Societies' Carol Concert at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield.

Members paraded from their assembly point in Harcourt Road via Framfield Road before heading up the High Street and Church Street.

This year's event was the busiest ever with some 21 banners and 24Sussex societies attending.

Town Crier

It was also announced that Association members raised more than£60,000 this year in street collections, 100 per cent of which has been distributed to local and regional good causes.

Following the church service, a procession was formed and walked to the Uckfield Civic Centre for the awards, a table to relax and a good chat over tea and coffee.

This year's best-dressed Sussex society, based on the results of various costume competitions held at meetings, was the Heathfield Bonfire Society. for the second year.

Also in attendance, members of the Uckfield town council, the town mayor and the town crier, Ian Bedwell.

