Another Chichester pub burgled

In CCTV footage posted on social media, the hooded marauder has been filmed entering The Anglesey Arms in Halnaker at about 2am today.

The video shows a hooded man with a torch walking around the pub.

A pub spokesperson posted the following appeal: “Sad to say we have been broken into at The Anglesey Arms, Halnaker. If anyone has any inclination or recognises anything about this human… We would be very grateful.”

The incident follows another break-in at a Chichester pub in recent weeks.

Police were called to The Old Cross in North Street at 4.20am on September 15 following reports of a burglary and have since launched an investigation.

Anyone with relevant information regarding The Old Cross break-in should contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 562 of 15/09.