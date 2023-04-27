Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Another green space saved in Polegate as Jubilee nature reserve ready to receive visitors

Polegate Jubilee Nature reserve, which is on green space saved from developers, is ready to receive visitors.

By Cynthia Ruth ButlinContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST
Spring at Nature ReserveSpring at Nature Reserve
Spring at Nature Reserve

This lovely piece of ex-railway land was acquired by Polegate Town Council in May 2021.

The council spent time considering the site with support and guidance from Action in Rural Sussex and Sacred Earth, as well as consulting with local residents to determine a name and focus for the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Friends group was subsequently set up, and its management committee formed in October 2022.

Most Popular

A working group has been actively looking after the land since then, working closely with the council who retain full responsibility for the overall running of the site.

The Friends plan to conserve the nature reserve as a habitat for local wildlife, encouraging and maintaining biodiversity, whilst providing a natural green space for residents to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the first open day (on Saturday April 22). Friends welcomed 24 members of the public.

The site looked beautiful with spring growth starting to show through, primroses flowering and the blossom on trees such as willow. There’s also plenty of soft moss covering fallen branches.

The Friends group would welcome more volunteers to help plant trees, erect a shed, keep paths clear, publicise the Reserve or undertake nature observations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upcoming events include:Birdwatching Birdsong ID session facilitated by Sussex Wildlife Trust – 10am - 11.30am on Monday May 15. Places are limited, please book by email, giving your name, contact details and number of places requested.Saturday July 29: Stall and site visits as part of the Polegate Town Council festival in Brightling Road Recreation Ground.

Sussex Wildlife Trust Bat Walk in September – precise date and more information in our Autumn newsletter.

Contact the friends of Polegate Jubilee Nature reserve by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Polegate