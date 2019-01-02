Apology after missed waste collection causes disruption across Wealden

Wealden District Council and its contractor Kier have apologised for any inconvenience caused by disruption to garden waste collections on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Addresses across the District were affected.

A statement issued today (Wednesday, January 2) said: “We regret that garden waste collections scheduled for that day did not take place.

“Please be assured we are working closely with Kier to resolve this matter and to rectify this we will be making collections on Monday (January 7) instead. This differs from the collection calendar recently sent.

“If you were due a garden waste collection on Monday, December 24, please place the brown bin out for collection by 7am on Monday instead.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”