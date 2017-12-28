Appeal after arson attack at football club

An appeal for CCTV has been launched at Seaford Town Football Club after vandals wrecked the dugout.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page is seeking to raise £2,000 to pay for security measures.

Organiser Roderick Gentry said: “We have a long-standing problem with anti-social behaviour at The Crouch. Gangs of youths congregate in the football club dugouts to drink and smoke and repeatedly cause criminal damage.”

He continued: “The gangs also cause concern to local residents and other users of the ground. The latest incident involved a recently repaired dugout being set on fire by the use of an accelerant.

“The football club is run entirely by volunteers for the benefit of the youth and senior sides within Seaford and the surrounding community and damage by vandals has to be repaired using funds that should be used to improve the facilities for all.”

He explained that CCTV and security lighting would be installed to help deter vandals and provide evidence for when such incidents occur. He also said that local businesses have pledged £600 to the appeal.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/seaford-town-football-club