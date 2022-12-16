Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter in Crowborough.

The thieves were caught on CCTV stealing a catalytic converter

Around 00.15am on Thursday (December 8), two people approached the victim’s vehicle as it was parked on Brooklands Avenue. One suspect can then be seen to jack the car up while the other cuts the converter out. It is believed both suspects left the scene in a silver Subaru, police have said.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to identify the two suspects and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage of the Subaru in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 987 of 08/12.