Appeal after Lewes collision involving van and pedestrian

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a pedestrian and a van yesterday evening.

The incident took place on Lewes High Street at around 7.30pm last night (Monday, October 14), police confirmed.

A pedestrian was in collision with a van, which police described as small and light coloured.

Anyone with information, contact police on 101 quoting reference 1211 of 14/10/19.

