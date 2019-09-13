Appeal for stunning autumnal pictures for South Downs photo competition

The clock is counting down to the deadline for the South Downs National Park’s annual Photo Competition and the chance to win up to £250.

Judges are looking for inspiring images that capture the beauty of the National Park – all while being active.

Autumn in the South Downs

So whether it’s walking in the woods, cycling, horseriding, walking the dog, counting butterflies, bird-watching or having a picnic, the judges looking for images that show people out enjoying the amazing landscape.

Photographs that include people are encouraged, but stunning images of the landscape taken while people are out enjoying the National Park are also welcomed.

Laura Warren, events and engagement officer for the National Park, said, “September and early October are a beautiful time of year to take pictures of the National Park, with amazing sunsets and an array of colours in the treescape.

Laura Warren

“People may have a picture on their mobile phone of the National Park taken over the summer, so please do consider sending it in to our judging team.

“We’ve had a steady stream of entries so far, but want to encourage more people to make the most of these autumn days and take some great snaps! Landscape, wildlife, history, people – there’s so much material to inspire the photographer.”

The first prize is £250, second prize is £150 and third prize is £50. This year the judges are also looking for images capturing the beautiful wildlife of the South Downs and the winner will receive £100.

Entries close at midday on Friday October 18, 2019. For more details and to download an entry form visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/care-for/enter-the-south-downs-photo-competition/

Autumn in the South Downs

