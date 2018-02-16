Appeal for witnesses after daytime burglary in Lewes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a house in Elm Grove, Lewes, between 10am and 1.15pm on Tuesday (February 13).

Items stolen included an antique gold ring with opal stones, a Jonathan Swan gold ring with emerald and red sapphire stones, and a twisted plaited silver ring. Other items are also thought to have been taken.

PC Tom Bowen said: “This was a brazen breaking into someone’s home during the middle of the day. If you noticed anything untoward in the area at this time, please contact us.”

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 653 of 13/02. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.