Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in St Leonards on Saturday (December 10).

Emergency services were called to Old Harrow Road, near the roundabout with the A21, at around 12.28 pm to reports of a collision between a Ford Focus car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 86-year-old local man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but sadly died. His next of kin have been informed. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or anybody with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.