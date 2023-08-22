BREAKING
Appeal for witnesses to serious collision near Chichester

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle near Chichester yesterday (Monday,
By Joe Stack
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

Police and ambulance crews were called to the A285 at Halnaker after a car and a motorcycle collided at about 4.10pm, police have said.

Sussex Police has now issued an appeal for relevant footage and for witnesses to come forward after the motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man, was seriously injured. He was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he remains.

Police officers and an ambulance at the scene of an incident. Stock image. Sussex World
Police officers and an ambulance at the scene of an incident. Stock image. Sussex World
In a statement issued today (Tuesday, August 22), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant footage after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The incident was reported on the A285 at Halnaker near Chichester, near the Anglesey Arms public house.

“It involved a black Jeep Wrangler and a blue Suzuki motorcycle at about 4.10pm on Monday, August 21.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating the collision, and want witnesses or anyone with footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Palermo.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. The motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”