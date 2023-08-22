Appeal for witnesses to serious collision near Chichester
Police and ambulance crews were called to the A285 at Halnaker after a car and a motorcycle collided at about 4.10pm, police have said.
Sussex Police has now issued an appeal for relevant footage and for witnesses to come forward after the motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man, was seriously injured. He was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he remains.
In a statement issued today (Tuesday, August 22), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant footage after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
“The incident was reported on the A285 at Halnaker near Chichester, near the Anglesey Arms public house.
“It involved a black Jeep Wrangler and a blue Suzuki motorcycle at about 4.10pm on Monday, August 21.
“The rider of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating the collision, and want witnesses or anyone with footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Palermo.”
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. The motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”