Apple planting day in Brighton - and the chance to try some cider

A celebration of apple trees is being held in Brighton on Sunday, December 4.

A previous planting event at Home Farm Orchard

Brighton Permaculture Trust is hosting an Apple Planting Day at The Fruit Factory, Stanmer, to mark National Tree Week. There will be demonstrations at Home Farm Orchard, cider tasting and live entertainment.

Bryn Thomas from the Trust said: “This event marks the beginning of Brighton Permaculture Trust’s orchard planting season. We will be planting around 175 trees in Adur, Brighton & Hove and Peacehaven this winter.

“Community orchards have many benefits to people and the planet. They provide fruit for local people and a space they can enjoy. They bring communities together and improve the environment in which people live. Local orchards sequestrate carbon, provide habitat for pollinating insects and reduce food miles.”

The event will open at 1pm with a performance from the Cuckoos Nest Morris Dancers. At 2pm, Brighton mayor Lizzie Deane will plant a rare Duck’s Bill apple. The tree will be part of the Trust’s National Collection of Sussex Apples, containing 32 varieties, some of which were close to extinction.

