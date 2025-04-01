Application submitted to build 56 new homes in Chailey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Reserved Matters planning application has been submitted to Lewes District Council to build 56 residential dwellings on land west of the A275, South Common, Chailey. The location is beside and behind Swan House, Swan Court and Swan Close.

It includes 40 per cent affordable homes, public open space, landscaping and a sustainable drainage system. The scheme was initially rejected but subsequently approved on appeal.

Amy Jessican said on social media: "We fought very hard a few years ago. I understand this is now permission to approve layout etc. Obviously not allowing for the deer, bats, endangered species and ancient hedgerows unfortunately."

Upwards of 70 objections against the scheme were received at the time of the initial application. Lewes District Council issued a refusal notice in 2022. Developers appealed and the scheme was subsequently approved in principle.

Upwards of 70 objections were raised against the scheme. Chailey parish council members voted unanimously to object at the time of the initial applications. They said the scheme was outside the village's planning boundary and the number of dwellings proposed exceeded the number allocated for South Chailey.

Members also noted the Neighbourhood Development Plan's (NDP) vision is to protect and retain Chailey's 'quiet, rural character'. They said a development of this size would impact the maintenance of this key objective.

The Development Plan stated new housing should comprise dwellings with one, two or three bedrooms suitable for starter homes or for elderly residents downsizing from within the village.

Infrastructure was also cited with residents living near the site reporting that the water supply is inconsistent and there is also poor electricity connection with blackouts due to insufficient supply.

Councillors also noted there are limited community facilities within Chailey Parish with a village shop 1.21 km from the site. and one remaining pub 2.41 km away, both situated on the busy A275.

They said the rural bus service is infrequent with no service on Sundays so vehicle use would rise.

Councillors said the site was extensively cleared in November 2021 about two months before an ecological survey took place. It was thought there were some ecologically sensitive areas adjacent to the site which were not surveyed at the time.

The Parish Council recommended that a full independent survey of the site and nearby areas should be carried out.

Upwards of 70 objections were received focusing on excessive building in the countryside, conservation issues, destruction of habitat, poor local access and impact on the existing village.

But developers stated they planned high quality and sustainable housing with a 'distinctive character and strong connection to the context and setting of the community.' There would be strong relationships with the settlement of South Chailey and the scheme would respect its setting and the setting of the nearby listed building.

