Applications for Enabling Grants now open to small and start-up businesses in Chichester District

Small and start-up businesses based in Chichester District are being encouraged to apply for an Enabling Grant.

The grants scheme is provided by Chichester District Council and is aimed at helping businesses to improve their efficiency, maximise their potential for growth and help new businesses with start-up costs.

Businesses can apply for one of the following two grants:

• Growth Projects: up to a maximum contribution of £2,000 from the council (50% match funded), or

• Start-up Awards: up to a maximum contribution of £500 from the council (non-match funded).

Councillor Harsha Desai, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Place said: “We particularly welcome applications from businesses in the 'green' sector or applications for projects to reduce a business's environmental impact and these applications will be prioritised during the evaluation process.

“We’ve been running the Enabling Grants scheme for a number of years now and a wide range of businesses across the district have benefitted, from catering businesses to design companies and manufacturers.

“Small businesses are absolutely crucial to our district’s economy and we know that even just a small grant can have a hugely positive effect on a business, and can be a real catalyst for growth. We hope that this new round will provide another welcome boost for our district.

“The application criteria have changed slightly for this round, so I would strongly recommend that applicants read the guidance notes carefully before submitting an application. It’s also important to note that the way the applications are processed is different from previous rounds, so again please read the application notes very carefully.”

The deadline for businesses to apply is Thursday June 29 2023.