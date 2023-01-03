Applications open for Hailsham Active Run this May

Running races are set to make a big comeback in Hailsham this year and event organisers are delighted to confirm people are now invited to take part in 10k, 5k, 3k and 1-mile runs, scheduled to take place in May.

Hailsham Run Event Promotional Artwork

Organisers Hailsham Active have partnered with the Town Council (which has provided funding for the event) and Sport Systems, a specialist management company which organises races across the UK each year on behalf of running clubs, charities and local authorities, to welcome runners to the town to participate in the popular 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs this spring.

The Hailsham Active Run is scheduled to take place on Sunday 21st May, commencing at 9.30am in Hailsham High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrants are required to be over the age of 15 to enter the 10k run and 11 for the 5k run (with no age restrictions for the 3k and 1-mile all-inclusive runs).

The route has been confirmed and will be within the Hailsham parish boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hailsham Active is delighted to be co-organising the event with Sport Systems, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said joint project lead Mary Laxton. "Yes, it's true, we were inspired by Team GB's success in the Olympics last year and are bringing back the 'Run' to our great town of Hailsham!"

"In the mid-90s we hosted various fun runs but now, running is a growing community activity, beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, this will be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area, and this in turn will also benefit our local economy and town centre trade on the day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Furthermore, we are encouraging all Hailsham residents with any form of disability or special need to participate in the 1-mile inclusive run especially, using any form of support that they require. There will be a fully-accessible portable toilet on site. It's so important to us to be fully inclusive as a community."

Mrs Laxton added: "We are advertising far and wide to spread the word of this event, and now the Run is in place, it will go ahead regardless of the weather and applications are open! Let's do this together and help put Hailsham on the sporting map."

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a shame that we had to postpone the original date scheduled for May 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, but we are pleased that we have now launched the event and are accepting applications now!"

"Getting people active is our objective, and we are sure the Hailsham Active Run will be a spur for many to start gentle exercise, working towards another wonderful fun day with the whole community. We are very grateful for the unanimous support with this project from race organisers Sport Systems, the Town Council for its generous funding and of course, Hailsham Active."

Advertisement Hide Ad