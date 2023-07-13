NationalWorldTV
Archaeologists get creative at Lewes Castle

Sussex Archaeological Society and Brighton Young Archaeologist’s Club present: The Archaeology and Creativity Festival. On Saturday July 29, join real life archaeologists for some archaeology inspired creativity in the fabulous Gun Garden at Lewes Castle.
By Felicity ThompsonContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:04 BST

This free, family-friendly, event is part of the Council of British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology. Between 10.00-15.00 visitors can browse stalls, watch demonstrations, and take part in exciting and interactive workshops.

Throughout the day discover how archaeology uses creative practices, such as art, music, and storytelling to bring the past to life. There will be archaeology inspired biscuits and cakes to enjoy, digital 3D models to explore, children’s literature and activities, as well as real and replica artefacts to handle. Sussex Finds Liaison Team will also be on hand to help identify any of your finds – just bring them along!

“I haven’t seen an event like this one before! I can’t wait to be part of such a fun and exciting day at Lewes Castle.”

Festival Flyer
Contributor: Jake R Wilson, archaeologist and author of Cursed Tales The Pharaoh of Asco Express

During the festival visitors will have the opportunity to buy tickets and climb the steps to the top of The Keep for stunning panoramic views across Sussex. Whilst down in Gun Gardens between 12.00-13.00 audiences are invited to watch The Pointy End craft prehistoric harpoons with ancient tools.

Budding archaeologists will be able to sign up for an hour-long PREHISTORIC ART workshop with Archaeodiscovery in the morning and learn to play pharaoh Tutankhamun’s favourite board game- SENET in the afternoon. All activities are free but spaces are limited so please book in advance, following instructions on the website, to avoid disappointment.

