Archer, Jordan, Mills and Wiese continue quest for t20 glory overseas

Sussex CCC will be well-represented in more of the big t20 tournaments overseas in the coming months – and it seems like all eyes will be on one man in particular.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan will take part in the 2018 Indian Premier League after being picked up in the weekend’s auction.

And Archer, Tymal Mills, Jordan and David Wiese will feature in the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the IPL auction, Archer was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for around £800,000, an incredible 17 times his reserve price.

It follows some spectacular performances by Archer in the Australian Big Bash, which has got fans here talking about the prospect of him qualifying to play for England – although that does not happen until the winter of 2022.

Jordan’s services were acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his reserve price of around £110,000, confirming his second consecutive year with the franchise.

Mills and David Wiese – Sussex’s other players in the auction – were unsold for the IPL, which runs from April 7 to May 27.

In the Pakistan version of the game, Archer and Mills were picked up by teams in a ‘replacement draft’ on Monday.

Mills has replaced fellow left-arm quick bowler Mitchell Johnson in the Karachi Kings roster. Archer has been added to the Quetta Gladiators squad, taking the place of another Barbadian all-rounder, Carlos Braithwaite.

The 22-year-old will be available for the Gladiators’ first four matches before returning to Sussex on March 2.

Archer is currently with the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia for the final week of the Big Bash. He will then travel directly to Hong Kong for the Hong Kong Twenty20 Blitz between February 6 and 11 before a spell back in the UK ahead of the PSL.

Archer and Mills will join Sussex teammates Jordan (Peshawar Zalmi) and Wiese (Karachi Kings) in the PSL.

Jordan, Mills and Wiese are scheduled to play the entire tournament.

Luke Wright, initially a member of the Karachi Kings’ squad in the PSL, has withdrawn.

The batsman tweeted: “I’ve been carrying niggles all winter and they aren’t getting better so to be fair to both @Karachi KingsARY & @SussexCCC I respectfully have to miss it. Great tournament. Hope to play in it next year.”

The third edition of the PSL takes place between February 22 and March 25. Group matches will take place in the UAE, with the preliminary final on March 21 and final on March 25 scheduled for Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The latest developments come with Archer and Mills were still involved in the Big Bash.

Saturday saw the pair involved in Hobart Hurricanes’ final match of the league stage against Melbourne Stars.

Batting first, the Hurricanes made 185-7 from their 20 overs. Archer chipped in at the end with an all-run seven from three deliveries.

During the Stars’ reply, Archer took 0-35 and Mills 2-56. Despite his expensive figures, Mills did take the key wicket of Kevin Pietersen in his final Big Bash appearance with a brilliant caught and bowled.

The Stars ultimately recorded a three-wicket win, meaning there was a nervous wait for the Hurricanes to see if they had secured a semi-final place.

Melbourne Renegades victory over Brisbane Heat later meant the Hurricanes sneaked into the last four and they will take on Perth Scorchers on Thursday.