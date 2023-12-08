Are you going home tonight?

Every night this winter, 250+ vulnerable adults in our community won’t be going back home. They might be in emergency accommodation, on someone’s sofa; or in a car, in a tent, on the street.

Give some warmth

Stonepillow’s Day Hub is a place of safety and refuge for those in our community who have nowhere else to go. It is a place that protects, that connects to services and the help that will get them on the pathway back to independence; back home.

It saves lives, and it restores lives.

50% more people have needed our Hubs this year; and the generosity of our community provides the £175,000 needed every year to keep them open. You can make a difference, today; will you help? Stonepillow staff, volunteers and clients appeal to our community to support our winter campaign this year.

“Bit of grace you’ve given, this place helps you to slowly undo the knots. Anytime I can go and talk to someone"

‘I received warmth, food, showers, clothes, and a roof over my head without judgement. This – and I do not speak lightly, saved my life.’

Stonepillow is a place of inspiration, safety, forward moving positivity and support’.

