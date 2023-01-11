Are you looking for a new volunteering opportunity in Eastbourne?

St Wilfrid’s Hospice will be holding a recruitment event at Gather, in The Beacon shopping centre, at the end of the month.

Nurses and Healthcare Assistants at St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Taking place on Thursday January 26, between 10am and 4pm, the event is for anyone who is interested in working or volunteering at the hospice. Learn about the wide range of roles available, speak to staff and volunteers currently working at St Wilfrid’s and find out about the benefits of working and volunteering at the hospice.

There will also be a donation drop-off point at the event if you wish to donate any unwanted, good-quality items.

