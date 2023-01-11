Are you looking for a new volunteering opportunity in Eastbourne?

Taking place on Thursday January 26, between 10am and 4pm, the event is for anyone who is interested in working or volunteering at the hospice. Learn about the wide range of roles available, speak to staff and volunteers currently working at St Wilfrid’s and find out about the benefits of working and volunteering at the hospice.
There will also be a donation drop-off point at the event if you wish to donate any unwanted, good-quality items.
If you’re a Registered Nurse and would like to speak to one of the hospice Nurses on the day or at a time more convenient for you, please visit stwhospice.org/recruitment-day and complete the form. Someone will then be in touch to arrange an appropriate time to speak to you.