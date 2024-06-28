Armed Forces commemorative garden opens at Southlands Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first commemorative garden for veterans has opened at Southlands Hospital, Shoreham. The garden offers patients and staff a peaceful environment that can be used for quiet thought and remembrance.

An opening ceremony took place on Saturday 22 June, marking the start of Armed Forces Week. It brought together Trust colleagues from across the Armed Forces Network, including those currently in service and veterans.

Worthing and Southlands Hospital Director, Captain Stephen Mardlin MBE RN (Rtd), officially opened the garden. He said: “It has been a joy to see what was a wasteland at the corner of Southlands Hospital become a beautiful garden. It will provide some much-needed respite to our patients, such as those being treated in the Chavasse Clinic which provides bespoke musculoskeletal treatment to those that need it. “As a veteran myself, seeing this link between the Trust and our Armed Forces community is a special thing as was seen by the emotions in many of those at the opening. UHSussex is also a Gold Award holder demonstrating commitment to the Armed Forces. I extend my thanks to the Trust for supporting all those that I served with and the many who are still serving, especially away on Operations.” Also integral to the opening ceremony and planning of the garden, was Lieutenant Colonel Ben Caesar, a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon who runs the Chavasse clinic in Brighton. He is also, and Armed Forces Network Lead at UHSussex. The garden is just one example of the commitment that UHSussex has made to the armed forces community through its Veteran Aware status.

A dedicated space for veterans lets them find solace when needed, and they can also meet other patients with service-related issues, like PTSD or physical injury. It adds an extra provision to various support and pathways for veterans. These range from a specialist musculoskeletal clinic to help with homelessness and the justice system to mental health.

Opening Ceremony

My University Hospitals Sussex co-funded the commemorative garden and the opening was supported by Director of Charities and Voluntary Services Steve Crump OBE, who is also a veteran. He said: “The opening of the Armed Forces Commemorative Garden marks the culmination of a huge effort which saw £55,000 raised by the Trust’s Armed Forces Network, the Southlands Hospital League of Friends and the My University Hospitals Sussex charity, to fund the design and layout of this garden.

“Through the design expertise of the award-winning Juliet Sargeant, we now have a garden that commemorates staff and patients that have served in the armed forces of the crown, whilst also providing a dedicated space for patients, staff and visitors to enjoy.”