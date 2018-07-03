Armed Forces Day success in Seaford

Seaford Town Council and the Seahaven Branch of The Royal Society of St George (RSSG) arranged the day as a joint committee for the district of Lewes.

The parade was commanded by Major Bob Peedle MBE, chairman of the Seahaven branch RSSG and the joint committee.

Veterans and Armed Forces Day in Seaford. SUS-180630-153841001

Major Peedle said: “It is so pleasing that so many from our local community get involved to help run this annual event which celebrates and commemorates those of the armed forces both past and present, and with the cadets on parade we are supporting the future.”

Led by the Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Band, veterans and cadets paraded through the Martello Fields in Seaford before an inspection by Deputy Lieutenant for Sussex and former High Sheriff, David Allam DL and Laurie Holland, president of the Seahaven branch RSSG.

The Mayor of Seaford, Linda Wallraven took the salute alongside Mr Allam and Mr Holland.

Cllr Wallraven said: “It is a privilege for Seaford to host this event, recognising the 100 years of the signing of the Armistice as well as the birth of the Royal Air Force.

“It made me very proud to watch the parade and inspect our veterans and young cadets on behalf of our town.”

The trumpet group from the Seaford Silver Band, under the leadership of the former Royal Tank Regiment bandsman, Christopher Goodchild, provided the music For the inspection the general salute, and the Last Post.