Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance in Sevenoaks Road at around about 7.30am this morning (Monday, May 30).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A section of the road was temporarily closed as a precaution, however it was quickly established there was no threat to anyone at the property or in the local area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The report is being investigated as a hoax call, and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Police in Sevenoaks Road

An eye-witness said armed officers attended the incident.