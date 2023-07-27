Upon arrival police found the alleged firearm was in fact a realistic-looking air soft gun. A similar incident also happened in Horsham recently, police have said, leading the force to issue a warning over air soft guns.
Inspector Oli Fisher from Sussex Police’s Tactical Firearms Unit said: “BB guns and air weapons are legal to buy and many people in the county will own them.
"It is important for everyone who owns or handles one to make sure they understand the law and stay within it. In some cases, items are made to look more realistic by being repainted.
"If the colour of the items is changed to make them look like a real firearm, this risks causing unnecessary concern to the general public.
"In these circumstances, armed response officers will often be deployed to respond to these concerns from the public.
"This puts the owner or handler at risk of being arrested and getting a criminal conviction, and it also puts the public at risk if our armed officers are busy responding to these concerns when they may be needed at a critical incident elsewhere.”