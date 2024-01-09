Armed police were called in to an incident which took place in a residential road in Hastings.

Police said they responded to a report of a man being threatened by a group of males armed with weapons as he got into his vehicle in Southdown Avenue, Hastings.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Sunday (January 7), according to Sussex Police.

Thankfully, the man had driven off and was unharmed, a spokesperson for the force added.

Armed police were called in to an incident which took place in a residential road in Hastings. Photo: contributed

"Armed response units attended the scene and carried out a search of the area but no suspects were found,” the spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are continuing and police units remain in the area."