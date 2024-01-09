Armed police respond to incident in Hastings residential road
Police said they responded to a report of a man being threatened by a group of males armed with weapons as he got into his vehicle in Southdown Avenue, Hastings.
The incident happened just before 3pm on Sunday (January 7), according to Sussex Police.
Thankfully, the man had driven off and was unharmed, a spokesperson for the force added.
"Armed response units attended the scene and carried out a search of the area but no suspects were found,” the spokesperson said.
“Enquiries are continuing and police units remain in the area."
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or ring 101 quoting serial 602 of 07/01.