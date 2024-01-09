BREAKING

Armed police respond to incident in Hastings residential road

Armed police were called in to an incident which took place in a residential road in Hastings.
By Megan Baker
Published 9th Jan 2024, 08:34 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 08:35 GMT
Police said they responded to a report of a man being threatened by a group of males armed with weapons as he got into his vehicle in Southdown Avenue, Hastings.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Sunday (January 7), according to Sussex Police.

Thankfully, the man had driven off and was unharmed, a spokesperson for the force added.

Armed police were called in to an incident which took place in a residential road in Hastings. Photo: contributed

"Armed response units attended the scene and carried out a search of the area but no suspects were found,” the spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are continuing and police units remain in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or ring 101 quoting serial 602 of 07/01.

