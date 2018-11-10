Armistice Day: Parish council prepares village beacon

Members of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council have been hard at work preparing the village beacon for Armistice Day tomorrow (Sunday, November 11).

Pictured are councillors John Martin, Les Moor, Fran Pritchett, John Pritchett and Stuart Freeman and Emma Freeman.

Cllr John Pritchett said: “We give very many thanks to farmer Richard Brown for supplying the material for the beacon.

“Let’s hope the weather will be kind to us tomorrow for our parade in the morning and beacon lighting in the evening.”

* See next Friday’s paper for a round up of local Armistice Day events.