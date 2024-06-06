Army bomb squad called to unexploded shell at East Sussex beach
An Army Ordnance Disposal team were called to Winchelsea beach after an unexploded shell was found.
The nearby road of Pett Level Road was closed by Sussex Police while the explosion took place.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: "We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Winchelsea Beach at the request of Sussex Police.
"The item found, a 120mm high-explosive squash head practice round, was safely disposed of in situ."
A Sussex Police spokesman added: "Police were called to a report of unexploded ordnance on a path near Pett Level Beach on Wednesday morning.
"The device was safely destroyed by an Explosive Ordinance Disposal team."
