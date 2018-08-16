Art attack on cricket match kept under wraps ...

A cricket match in a sleepy Sussex village could be put in a spin when artists look for a slice of the action on Sunday (August 19).

The picture postcard setting of Firle Cricket Club will be the scene of a live flash-mob performance that is just one of many activities being held during the first weekend of Lewes district’s popular Artwave Festival.

Details of the event from 2.30pm until 4.30pm are being kept under wraps but visitors can expect to be given an alternative interpretation of traditional sandwiches in a cricket tea ... and our photograph may give something of a clue.

The performance will be part of a live art weekend organised by the Fine Art Rural Mission (FARM) led by Royal College of Art graduate and Saatchi Gallery artist Isobel Smith. Tomorrow (Saturday) a live art event in and around Isobel’s Firle studio will be held from 6pm to 8pm featuring 10 internationally acclaimed artists in a performance that looks to disrupt and question rather than entertain. It is not recommended for under-16s.

Isobel said: “The weekend will be very exciting. Our commitment is to bring cutting-edge contemporary art into every day, rural settings.

“This kind of work is often confined to performance festivals, but I am passionate about widening the audience for it. By being friendly, open and welcoming but not dumbing down the work itself, I hope to gradually build awareness and understanding for this exhilarating medium.”

Over the next three weekends from August 18 to September 2, more than 600 artists and makers will showcase their work in 153 locations across Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and surrounding villages.

Organised by Lewes District Council, the Artwave Festival – now in its 25th year – opens doors into artists’ private homes, studios, galleries and gardens, museums and churches, pubs and community spaces.

Details of all the events can be found at www.artwavefestival.org or you can follow the festival on Twitter and Instagram @artwavefestival