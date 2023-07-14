art-K Studio unveils location move in Horsham

art-K is thrilled to announce its relocation to a brand-new space. This allows the studio to spread its creative wings and provide an enhanced artistic haven for children aged six and up, as well as adults seeking to ignite their imagination and explore the world of art. As the summer holidays approach, the new studio is ready to inspire and nurture artistic talents.

art-K's new location at 22 Piries Place in the heart of Horsham has opened doors to a dedicated space where creativity thrives. Providing term-time art lessons for aspiring artists aged 6 and above, the studio ensures a consistent weekly opportunity to develop artistic skills.

With a move to a ground-floor space, art-K now offers a more accessible and inviting experience for passersby and potential customers. The wide windows allow a peek into the captivating artwork displayed within, creating an enticing atmosphere that beckons visitors to step inside and immerse themselves in the creative energy of the studio.

Beyond the term-time art lessons, art-K recognizes that creativity knows no age limits. Their art education programs extend to adults seeking to reignite their artistic passions. With tailored lessons designed for adults, the studio provides a supportive and inspiring environment where individuals can explore their artistic potential and refine their skills.

Saturday students and; Club Leader Laura outside new location

Whether beginners looking to learn the fundamentals or experienced artists aiming to expand their horizons, art-K offers personalized guidance from experienced instructors, fostering self-expression and artistic growth in a vibrant community of like-minded individuals. It's never too late to embrace one's artistic side and embark on a fulfilling creative journey at art-K's adult art lessons

As the summer holidays approach, art-K is gearing up to offer specialized workshops and themed art projects. These exciting summer workshops provide children with the opportunity to engage in art activities that capture the spirit of the season. It's a chance for children to explore their imagination, make new friends, and create lasting memories in a supportive and inspiring environment.

art-K's new location in Horsham sets the stage for a year-round artistic haven. From term-time lessons to holiday workshops, the studio is committed to empowering individuals of all ages to express themselves through art.

