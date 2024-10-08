Art pop and rock icons 10cc take in Eastbourne, Portsmouth and Guildford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Art pop and rock icons 10cc have announced the addition of a further 25 concerts to their The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour for autumn 2024.

The tour includes October 18 – Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre; October 26 – Portsmouth Guildhall; and October 28 – Guildford’s G Live.

Considered one of the UK’s premier live touring bands, the extra shows come off the back of the band’s most successful UK tour to date, with 18 concerts through March, including a sell-out at London’s 5,200-seat Royal Albert Hall.

A spokesman said: “They have also recently announced an extensive US tour, their first in more than three decades, playing venues such as the Majestic Theater in Dallas, Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. 10cc’s classic ballad I’m Not In Love, which reached number two in the Billboard charts, being included in the soundtrack for Disney’s blockbuster film Guardians of the Galaxy has certainly help raise interest there.

“Known for their impeccable live performances, their catalogue of hits sees the band seamlessly transition from art-pop to mock-reggae and impressively harmonised ballads, to prog rock epics Somewhere In Hollywood and Feel The Benefit.

“Three of their 11 UK top ten hits reached number one – Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday – and made the charts worldwide, which explains the band’s extensive touring schedule which has taken them Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Iceland, Latvia and from Scandinavia down through mainland Europe.”

At the helm is 10cc founding co-member Graham Gouldman: “What is particularly satisfying is seeing our audience demographic changing with more and more younger people coming to our gigs. The shows in March have been our most successful in the UK and that is very gratifying, as we are only doing what we love – playing the music of 10cc.”

The band line-up comprises Gouldman on bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar and vocals; Rick Fenn – lead guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Paul Burgess – drums, percussion, keyboards; Keith Hayman – keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals and Andy Park – electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals.