Felpham artist Mary Hite offers her annual exhibition in Arundel, selling original paintings, cards and limited edition prints from Saturday, August 2-Friday, August 8 from 9.30am to 5.30pm at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Road, BN18 9PA.

“'I have been painting for most of my life and my subject matter is extensive,” she says. “I am lucky to be widely travelled and this is reflected in the variety of my paintings.

“Earlier in the year we went on a cruise to the USA and Caribbean and I took my paints with me. Even though we encountered tremendous gales and storms I somehow managed to paint some landscapes of Arundel and the River Arun on the days when we were at sea!

“I am always up for a challenge and I have just completed a detailed picture of Glyndebourne as Ed and I do enjoy opera and love going there. I like all kinds of music and my jazz paintings with vibrant colours show how exciting that sound can be.

“We have always lived by the sea which I never take for granted and enjoy painting it in all its moods.

“Entrance to my exhibition is free but a donation may be made to Cancer Research if people wish to do so. Do come and see my exhibition. It will be great to see you, and Arundel is a delightful place to spend a day in the summer. You can see more of my work on my website www.maryhitepaintings.co.uk.”