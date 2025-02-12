Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion offers Red, Blue, Up, a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Michelle Roberts in the first floor gallery this spring (February 22-June 1).

The solo exhibition is programmed in collaboration with award-winning arts charity Outside In after Bexhill-based Michelle won first prize in their national open exhibition Humanity in 2023.

It is also programmed in collaboration with Project Art Works, a neurodiverse collective of artists and activists based in Hastings, of which Michelle is a member. Red, Blue, Up follows on from her participation in DLWP’s 2015 group exhibition, In the Realm of Others.

Michelle said: “‘I am very happy that lots of the public will be able to see my paintings in real life and hope they enjoy them as much as I love creating them. As you will see from my work, I love to use plenty of colours, especially during the dark and dismal winter months.”

Charlotte Hanlon, exhibition programme manager, added: “Outside In is so excited to bring Michelle Roberts’ incredible work from the last 15 years to the De La Warr Pavilion, right in the heart of her hometown. Red, Blue, Up will brighten up the end of February and is sure to be a joyful experience for everyone who visits.”

Patricia Finnegan, artist development lead, added: “Working alongside Michelle at Project Art Works for nearly a decade has been an inspiration. Her intricate drawings and instinctive colour choices reveal layers of discovery, making each glance a journey into joy and vibrancy. I feel very privileged to be supporting Michelle towards her exhibition when her powerful illustrations will fill a gallery inviting all to experience them.”

Spokeswoman Kitty Malton said: “Roberts has drawn and painted throughout her life. As a young girl, she accompanied her grandfather, a watercolour painter who often worked outdoors, and has since maintained a drive to make art. The approach to painting and

drawing that she has refined over the years is ambitious in terms of scale, conception and realisation. Her subjects arise from the realm of lived experience such as a holiday, a visit to the Dinosaur World exhibition or the thrill of an air show whilst other works celebrate events such as the diamond jubilee, Remembrance Day or films that she has seen.

“Roberts has developed a personal and meticulous approach to making. Photographs serve as a reference, offering hints and prompts of past experiences from which she works methodically across each work, section by section, to create compositions that come to life through vivid colour. Through this detailed yet joyful execution, her works are underpinned by her unwavering precision and control as she dissects shapes, forms and patterns across canvas and paper.

“Red, Blue, Up will include a broad selection of works from the last 15 years of Roberts’ career including several new paintings. Presented alongside these works will be several of the artist’s concertina sketch books which demonstrate her distinct visual logic within the contained scale of each page. For this presentation, Roberts has conceived a modular seating installation for the gallery designed through the lens of the striking colours, perspectives, surfaces and textures that she builds into each work.

“Playful, joyous and intriguing, Roberts’ work asks us to slow down and take time to look and feel in the present moment. Through this exhibition she invites us to explore each of her vibrant universes, drawing our attention to the different ways that we remember.”

Michelle lives in Bexhill. She is a member of Project Art Works and uses the collective’s studios in Hastings.

Outside In provides a platform for artists who encounter significant barriers to the art world due to health, disability, social circumstance or isolation. With a national reach, it champions the work of artists excluded from the art world. It was formed in 2006 at Pallant House Gallery and won the Charity Award for Arts and Heritage in 2013 and the Queens Award for Voluntary Services in 2022.