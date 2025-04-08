Artists and makers in Lewes invited to take part in Artwave 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artists and makers are invited to showcase their work in Artwave 2025 (September 6-21) as last year's attendance and spending figures highlight the 'hugely positive' impact of the festival.

Creatives who want to exhibit their work this year have until Sunday, April 27 to register at: www.artwavefestival.org

Last year Artwave featured work by more than 1,000 artists and makers across 163 exhibitions generating over £333,000 in total income for them. The diverse works on show included jewellery, painting, sculpture, printmaking, textiles, ceramics, metalwork and photography.

It's estimated more than 53,000 people visited over there three weeks of the 2024 festival which has gone from strength to strength since it began in 1993.

Lewes Artwave

As well as a popular annual event for residents, the flagship visual arts festival funded by Lewes District Council is a gateway for people from farther afield to discover and enjoy Lewes with the average visitor spending nearly £40 on other items such as food, drink, shopping and accommodation.

Cllr Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, said: "We are very proud of Artwave and the way it supports our brilliant creative community by giving art lovers the chance to discover new work, meet artists and makers and buy directly from them.

"Alongside this hugely positive creative impact the festival is also beneficial to the local economy attracting people to the area who spend money on enjoying all the great things Lewes has to offer. My thanks to Charlotte Parsons for all her super work in organising Artwave."

According to a report by organisers, 98 per cent of visitors last year expressed their intention to return to the festival in future. Find out more at: www.artwavefestival.org.

