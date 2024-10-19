Artists back together again in West Wittering
Artist and spokeswoman Linda Foskett said: “After very successful shows from 2010 until 2019 Covid came in the way and it has taken us a little while to get our act together again. I have been able to keep many of these artists on display in my gallery in West Wittering. Some of them are the core that gave me the impetus to start the gallery in 2017. It is really exciting for us all to get together again. We will be filling the village with art. We will be serving teas and coffees for a donation towards St Wilfrid’s Hospice so we will have plenty of excuse to catch up on those lost years over a cuppa!”
The group are all professional artists bringing together a wide selection of media. Franscisca Blackburn, Julie Lewington and Jan Guest offer ceramics. Chrissie Burgess and Jazmine Saunders offer sculpture; Karen Ongley-Snook glassware; Bridget Woods, Andrea Martin, Jo Flatt, John Martin and Linda Foskett large and landscapes, seascapes, semi abstract and botanical paintings in oils, watercolour and acrylics; Ann Martin silver jewellery; Viv Nicklin, textile art; Caroline Bonar, silk scarves; and Deborah Richards printmaking and lots more.
