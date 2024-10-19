Artists back together again in West Wittering

A group of artists are getting back together again for their tenth autumn art weekend in the West Wittering Memorial Hall in Elms Lane on October 26 and 27.

Artist and spokeswoman Linda Foskett said: “After very successful shows from 2010 until 2019 Covid came in the way and it has taken us a little while to get our act together again. I have been able to keep many of these artists on display in my gallery in West Wittering. Some of them are the core that gave me the impetus to start the gallery in 2017. It is really exciting for us all to get together again. We will be filling the village with art. We will be serving teas and coffees for a donation towards St Wilfrid’s Hospice so we will have plenty of excuse to catch up on those lost years over a cuppa!”