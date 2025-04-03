Artists explore personal journeys in Chichester exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ArtCollect25 offers an exhibition entitled Voyage from April 1-13 in the Wilson Gallery at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Davies, one of the group, explains: “ArtCollect25 is a group of fine artists who met while studying at Chichester University.

“Voyage is an expression of the artists’ personal journeys coming together in their latest venture at the Oxmarket where their individual and original work can be seen. We have all taken further steps in our creative journeys and now together present the Voyage exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester and areas along the South Coast have contributed to a wide range of artistic expression including sculpture, paint and printmaking. Individual artists in the group have exhibited widely from local venues in Chichester, Gosport, Southampton, Portsmouth and London to as far afield as Japan. Visitors to the exhibition are invited to spot local landmarks as they travel around the gallery. All artworks will be available for purchase.”

Julie Cleverly works with a variety of mediums including jesmonite and plaster to produce unique sculptures based on lived experiences and historical references. Her work is an invitation to the viewer to reflect on women’s voyages through life and the expectations society imposes upon them. She draws inspiration from personal experience and observations of the modern world. Her creative process involves making, remaking, adding. subtracting and experimenting with materials until she achieves a meaningful outcome. She exhibits in Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey and London.

Linda Davies is a sculptor in waste plastic and a painter. She has drawn inspiration for her work from walking throughout the year by the sea and in the countryside and collecting items of waste plastic. She wishes viewers to recognise the destructive significance of this material, especially in the sea, and to take away memorable and thought-provoking images.

Ann Savage works with paint, print and mixed media and in the Voyage exhibition explores journeys through a combination of abstract images and found fragments. Her unique pieces range from a selection of cards to a large-scale mixed media piece of work on canvas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Woodward uses print, paint and mixed media. Inspired by the lines and symbols of old maps of places lived in and plans from our industrial past she extends, layers and alters the original, emphasising the formal and informal aspects of map form that allow us all to read these documents.

Jillian Harvey’s love of print was born while studying at Chichester University. Her water-based screen prints are a reflection of her artistic journey. In a previous incarnation in the auction profession she travelled the world and was influenced in her compositions especially by the Far East where white paper, and the white space play an important role. She created a resource of photos and sketches for her prints. The body of work for Voyage is based on the coastline around the south east and uses her imagination and memory of her previous experiences. She has exhibited at the Oxmarket and Bankside, London.