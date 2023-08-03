BREAKING
Arun Speakers Toastmasters Open House takes place on September 27

Are you looking to improve your communication skills? Do you want to learn how to give more confident and engaging presentations? If so, then you should attend the Arun Speakers Open House on September 27 at 7pm!
By Colin SimmonsContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:25 BST

At the open house, you'll have the opportunity to:

Learn about the benefits of Toastmasters membership.See demonstrations of Toastmasters speeches.Network with other prospective members.Enjoy light refreshments.What are you waiting for? RSVP today!

To RSVP, please visit our website or contact us at [email protected] - Colin Simmons

We hope to see you there!

Here are some of the benefits of Toastmasters membership:

Improve your public speaking skills.Learn how to give more confident and engaging presentations.Develop your leadership skills.Network with other professionals.Have fun and meet new people.If you're looking for a way to improve your communication skills, then Toastmasters is the perfect organization for you.

Join us for our Open House on September 27 and see for yourself how Toastmasters can help you reach your communication goals!