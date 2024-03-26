Arundel champion swimmer wins £500 award sponsored by Arundel Town Council and Arundel Post Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Hunt, Mayor of Arundel, presented the award, saying: “The Judges recognise the effort and commitment that all the entrants have shown to achieve excellence in their chosen sports. They also commend the parents, those unsung heroes, who support them in getting to training and competitions and funding their sports equipment.“

Henry is already achieving at a high level, claiming the 2023 South East Regional Champion title in his favourite event and distance – the 50m freestyle. He has already qualified for the Regional Championships in 2024 and hopes to gain national qualification this year.

2023 also saw Henry become the holder of the Sussex County Gold Champion title for the second year running for the 50m and 100m freestyle and breaststroke. Henry trains with the Arun Tridents Swimming Club up to six times a week, competing at club and county levels in galas and competitions.

The recipient of the 2024 award - Henry - with Mayor Tony Hunt

Henry said: “I have a real passion for swimming, and enjoy sport generally. I attend classes in mixed martial arts and boxing to help develop my wider fitness and support my swimming. I also play rugby for my school and have selected GCSE PE as one of my study options. Achieving this award has been an honour and an achievement. My goal continues to be to compete nationally and hopefully one day represent Team GB in world class swimming.”

The Young Persons Award for Sporting Excellence event, now in its second year, is jointly sponsored by Arundel Town Council and Arundel Post Office to recognise and encourage excellence in sport amongst young people. The judging panel included Paul Money, Arundel’s Postmaster, Nikki Richardson, Manager at Arundel Lido, David Wells from Arundel Bowling Club and Polly Atkinson from Arundel Lawn Tennis Club. Arundel Town Council was represented by the Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt, Deputy Mayor Angela Standing and the Town Clerk, Carolyn Baynes.