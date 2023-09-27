Arundel MP Andrew Griffith celebrates Cycle to School Week

BREAKING
Andrew Griffith, the Arundel and South Downs MP, is backing Bikeability’s ‘Cycle to School Week’ which this year runs from the 25th to 29th September.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Andrew with young cyclist Rowan and Mr Trent at Aldingbourne Primary SchoolAndrew with young cyclist Rowan and Mr Trent at Aldingbourne Primary School
The initiative is encouraging children to ride their bikes to save unnecessary car journeys, help them get healthier and protect the environment. This year the Bikeability Trust is organising the event, supported by local walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

The MP visited Aldingbourne Primary School on Friday (22nd) and heard how they support children learning to ride safely. The school holds courses, starting with the very young children on their balance bikes, and again in the final year of primary school where children are taught road safety.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “Cycling to school can be fun, but I also want it to be safe too. This is why I am supportive of more safe cycling routes being created in communities that want them so that children and their parents can get from home to school on purpose built pathways.

“It was also great to see all the things that Aldingbourne Primary School do to encourage their pupils to develop new skills.”

