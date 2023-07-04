Arundel MP Andrew Griffith celebrates rural school’s landmark 150th birthday

The Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, joined a very special celebration at Clapham and Patching CE School on Friday ( June 30).

The event was to mark the school’s 150th anniversary and was attended by the Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager along with other guests including Pan Panyiotou, Principal of South Downs Education Trust, Maggie Somerset, Chair of Governors, local artist Rosie Hewitt and Marigold Somerset, as well as the parents and children from the school.

Andrew Griffith praised the school’s team and pupils as they marked the occasion with the unveiling of a commemorative mosaic plaque and celebration cake. Bishop Ruth led prayers and a school blessing.

The handcrafted mosaic of the school was designed and made by local artist Rosie Hewitt with the help of the schoolchildren and will be displayed in the school.

The landmark 150th anniversary has had a special significance because the school was earmarked for closure just 3 years ago. Andrew Griffith joined parents in early 2020 to campaign against the closure recognising the significance that small schools have to play in communities.

The South Downs Education Trust brought the school into its academy, joining it with Worthing High School. The academy’s Principal, Pan Panyiotou, spoke with pride at the anniversary event as he described the school’s journey over the last three years. Justine Chubb was appointed as Clapham and Patching school’s new headteacher and she has successfully rebuilt the school’s team and doubled the number of pupils on the roll.

The school building was built in 1873, although a school has stood on the same site since 1814. The anniversary events have also included a reunion of past pupils, some coming from several generations of the same family.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “Our schools are at the heart of our local communities. The one thing that has not changed in the 150 years that Clapham and Patching school has been on this site is the strength of the local community.