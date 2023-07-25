Arundel pupils clean local river with the help of housebuilder

Pupils at Slindon C of E Primary School recently took part in a clean-up of the River Arun, located near Dandara’s Fontwell Meadows development in West Sussex, using litter picking kits donated by the housebuilder.

Kitted out in hi-vis vests, gloves, bags and litter pickers, Year 3 and 4’s visited Arundel’s popular swimming spot, to learn about river wildlife and the impact refuse has on our water cycle. The pupils cleaned up the riverbank and filled a whopping seven bags of rubbish.

The River Arun, said to be the second fastest flowing river in the country, is a hotspot for leisure activities such as kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and even rubber duck racing. Keeping the river clean is paramount to the safety of the wildlife who live there, and the people who spend their free time enjoying the nature along the riverbank.

Jodie Heater, class teacher at Slindon C of E Primary School, said: “Children at this age are incredibly interested in everything around them, so it’s great to be able to bring them outdoors to learn beyond the classroom. Being able to show them the importance of keeping blue and green spaces clean is an invaluable lesson for their futures. Many thanks to Dandara for their kind donation of the litter picking kits!”

River clean with Slindon Primary School

Zoey Rampton, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara Southern, added: “Here at Dandara, we are committed to promoting awareness of the environment through the community work we do. River Arun is only a short distance from our latest development at Fontwell Meadows, so we’re thrilled to be able to encourage local children to learn more about the eco-systems in their area and foster a sense of pride in keeping their river clean.”

