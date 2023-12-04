Arundel's 2023 tree lighting ceremony adds to the town's rich history

Huge numbers of Arundel residents and visitors turned out on a bitterly cold night on Friday 1 December to watch the Mayor , Tony Hunt, confer the Freedom of Arundel on His Grace, the Duke of Norfolk at the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Escorted by troops from the 4th Battalion, Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment and 137 (Java) Battery, the Duke and his family made their way down the High Street to the Town Square in a procession of Councillors, schools, clergy, choirs and Scouting and Guiding to the sound of the marching bands of the TS Implacable and Arundel & Littlehampton Scouting. Following the ceremony, at which the Mayor presented the Duke with the Freedom scroll, the Duke led the crowds in a countdown to turn on the Christmas lights.