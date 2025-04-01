Arundel's The Hanover Band and Chorus offer J S Bach’s St John Passion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hanover Band and Chorus visit the beautiful 12th-century Steyning Parish Church for a special performance of J S Bach’s St John Passion on the evening of April 12.

Tickets are £25, available online and from the Steyning Book

Kate Harrison, of the Friends of Steyning Parish Church, said: “The Hanover Band, which is based in Arundel, is one of Britain’s finest period instrument orchestras with a reputation for the excellence of its performances and recordings of 18th and 19th century music. The Hanover Band Chorus is an ensemble of sixteen exceptional singers joined by five outstanding soloists: Philippa Hyde soprano; Tim Morgan alto, Bradley Smith tenor, Simon Wall Evangelist, Alex Ashworth Christus and Ed Price Pilate. Andrew Arthur will be the conductor.

“The St John Passion was first performed in 1724. Telling the story of the final days of Jesus’s life, it is a tradition that dates back to the fourth century. This originally took the form of a liturgical chant, but during the 16th century, music and theology became tightly bound and from this time, the Passion began to be sung and performed in different ways.”

The event is organised by The Friends of Steyning Parish Church

Doors open 18:00. Concert starts: 19.00. Ends: c.21.30 including an interval at c20.10

Refreshments: drinks available to buy. Venue: Steyning Parish Church, Vicarage Lane, Steyning, BN44 3YQ.

The Hanover Band was founded by Caroline Brown (1953-2018). Widely acknowledged to have driven the period instrument movement from Baroque to the Classical period, Caroline formed The Hanover Band in 1980 to perform and record Beethoven on 19th-century contemporary instruments and in a performance style which Beethoven would have recognised. The Hanover Band completed their recording of the Beethoven Symphony cycle in 1987 and went on to record complete symphonies of Schubert, Weber, Schumann and JS Bach in a similar way. Her passion was always to extend her knowledge and that of her orchestral colleagues by passing on those experiences and the understanding of performances given on period instruments.

Caroline was a cellist educated at Bedford High School, Royal College of Music (Junior Exhibitioner (1969-71); Anna Shuttleworth & Joan Dickson cello Royal College of Music 1971-75. Much in demand as a music examiner for Trinity College London, Caroline visited Ireland, Spain, India, Jamaica, South Africa, Trinidad, Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and throughout the UK.

Caroline passed away in February 2018 after six years with cancer. Her artistic legacy lives on in The Hanover Band and with the number of students and professionals that she had nurtured over the years.