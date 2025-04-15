Ashdown Forest, Exmoor ponies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Herds of Exmoor ponies are now grazing in three locations in the Ashdown Forest.

Visitors can find them at the Crown of Thorns, the Heffalump Trap and Jumpers. Their enclosures are secured with temporary electric fencing. The Commoners' sheep and cattle, which were removed from the permanent enclosure on the South Chase for the winter, will be returning to that area.

A spokesperson said Exmoor ponies are used for conservation grazing by the Conservators of the Ashdown Forest. Along with other livestock like Galloway cattle, they are used to help manage the Forest's vegetation and maintain the health of various habitats including areas with coarse grasses and young shrubs.

By grazing, the ponies help control the growth of undesirable vegetation, create open areas and promote biodiversity by allowing other species, like the Nightjar, to thrive.

Exmoor Ponies

Exmoor ponies are a hardy, native breed that are well-suited to the Forest's environment and can graze effectively in both winter and summer. They were first recorded on Exmoor in the Domesday Book of 1086.

