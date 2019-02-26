Ashdown Forest hit by a second wildfire

Fire crews are fighting a second blaze on Ashdown Forest.

Four appliances were mobilised to Kidds Hill at 13.37pm today (Tuesday, February 26), including crews from West Sussex.

The alarm was raised just over an hour after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was sent to an ongoing forest blaze at Millbrook Hill, Nutley, where seven appliances were deployed.

A spokesperson said that at Kidds Hill one hose reel jet is being used to tackle flames engulfing 200 metres of gorse and undergrowth.

Members of the public have been warned to stay away from both incidents.