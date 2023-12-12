Ashdown Forest parking vandal pays for damaged signs

The person who admitted criminal damage to car parking signs in Ashdown Forest, ending a spate of vandalism and months of distress and inconvenience for visitors, has repaid the cost of replacing the signs.

Officers from Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team arrested the 56-year-old man on 19 October after a report of a car park sign being pulled off a wooden post and thrown into nearby bushes on 11 October. Police later matched fingerprints from some of the damaged signs to those of the suspect. In a formal police interview, the suspect admitted damaging 20 parking signs and has now repaid £2,753 to cover the costs of replacing and repairing them, after the matter was resolved by way of a Community Resolution.

Ashdown Forest had to deal with the damaged signs and support many of its visitors who wanted to make their contribution to the Forest upkeep through paying the fees but through no fault of their own were unable to do so. The loss of income combined with the costs of replacing the parking signs was significant.

Ashley Walmsley, Ashdown Forest’s Countryside Manager said: “We were distressed by the damage to our signs which upset our visitors, wasted our time, and cost money that we would otherwise have used to improve Forest infrastructure. We are thankful for the report provided by a member of the public that led to the arrest that put an end to this extreme behaviour.”

Damaged car parking sign at Ashdown Forest

PC Pete Hall from Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team said: “The public should understand that there are consequences for behaviour of this kind. Anyone identified as being responsible for damaging or defacing signage on the Forest will be dealt with. This particular individual has been hit with a hefty financial penalty.”