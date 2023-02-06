Ashdown Park Hotel celebrates its loyal staff with long service awards

Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club near Forest Row, East Sussex, has celebrated some of its longest-serving employees, at a prestigious Long Service Awards ceremony, hosted by Elite Hotels’ Managing Director, Graeme Bateman, together with the hotel’s General Manager, Ben Booker.

The Long Service Award recipients outside Ashdown Park Hotel with GM Ben Booker;

The outstanding career successes were rewarded with a champagne reception, followed by a celebratory luncheon.

The entire hotel also gathered to raise a glass in recognition of additional stand-out achievements for the year, from promotions and apprenticeship exam successes to those who had received consistent glowing guest feedback.

Graeme Bateman, said: “We are thrilled to be honouring so many long-serving staff this year, with some 122 team members across the group celebrating five years or more, with many reaching twenty years with Elite Hotels. We’ve worked hard to create an enjoyable working environment and a platform to encourage growth and development.”

The seven team members receiving milestone recognition for their outstanding contributions to Ashdown Park Hotel and Elite Hotels Executive Office were:Simon Willis, Operations Director who has been with Elite Hotels for 25 yearsWarren Elliott, Head of Marketing & Communications, who has worked with Elite Hotels for 15 yearsJames Wright, Maintenance Assistant, who has been at Ashdown Park for 20 yearsBobi Jezova, Executive Head Housekeeper, who celebrates 15 years at Ashdown ParkJan Drapal, the hotel’s Night Manager, who has been with Ashdown Park for 15 yearsRosie Smith, Senior Spa Therapist, reached the five-year milestone at Ashdown ParkIon Oprescu, Laundry Assistant, who was recognised for five years’ service at Ashdown Park

As well as a champagne luncheon, employees were given a golden thank you for the loyal service they’ve given, each receiving a generous gift.

Ashdown Park has a tradition of long service amongst staff, with Marius Strycharz being testament to that. Marius joined the hotel in 2010, together with his wife, Dominika. Marius’ first job was as a Kitchen Porter, his remarkable progression up the career ladder has seen him recently promoted to Senior Sous Chef. His wife, Dominika, joined the hotel in 2011, initially as Commis Waiter. Several promotions later, Dominika has recently been promoted and is now Assistant Food & Beverage Manager.

Maruis and Dominika said: “We’re so grateful to Ashdown Park and the opportunity we’ve been given. Over the last 12 years, the training and development has been exceptional and have ensured we have been given the opportunity to excel in our careers.”

Another success story for the hotel is Bobi Jezova, who is celebrating 15 years this year. Bobi joined in May 2005 as Assistant Housekeeper, and again has worked her way up, recently reaching the role of Executive Head Housekeeper.

