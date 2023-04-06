“Ask a pharmacist!” for help and advice this Easter, urges NHS Sussex

NHS Sussex is urging everyone to ‘Help Us Help You’ over Easter and expected Industrial Action, and speak with a local pharmacy team to get help and advice for a range of minor illnesses and ailments.

NHS Sussex says “Ask a pharmacist!” for help and advice this Easter

Easter’s four-day bank holiday usually sees health services face more demand on local services, and it is expected to be significantly more challenging this year with further junior doctor industrial action planned from 11 April.

That’s why NHS Sussex is urging people to speak to a local pharmacy team to get advice right there and then for minor health concerns, freeing up urgent services for those in most need.

The ask of the public comes a day after the NHS in Sussex called for the public’s help over the next two weeks by using the most appropriate health service.With the further junior doctor industrial action planned from April 11 2023, it is expected to be significantly challenging this month.Health and care leaders in Sussex are working together to maintain patient safety, but they are warning that the impact of these strikes will be on a scale significantly beyond that of previous rounds of industrial action.

Emergency and critical care will be prioritised and will continue to be available for those who need it, but with a reduced workforce during the industrial action it is likely that there will be delays for those patients who attend emergency departments but do not have time-critical or life threatening conditions and changes to other services.

NHS leaders are urging the public to support the NHS to help services to manage patient care over the planned strike days. It is important the public play their part and ‘Help Us Help You’ to ensure people are able to access the care and support they need.

Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals offering expert clinical advice and can help with things like coughs, colds, and other minor health concerns. They are trained in managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice.

A local pharmacy can help with advice on how best to treat upset stomachs, headaches, stings, bites and allergies, and much more.

Ankit Tyagi, a pharmacist in St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex said: “The role of a community pharmacist is very wide, we can offer so much more than prescriptions including consultations about symptoms, medication, and help you find the best treatment for minor illnesses and injuries.”

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “If you are not sure where to go when you are ill, with minor cuts, bites, rashes, then a pharmacist can advise you on the best first aid treatment

“Your local pharmacist can help with much more than you may think and most pharmacies provide a private consulting room for confidential conversations.”

