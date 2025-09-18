Astronaut Tim Peake brings the wonder of space to Worthing

Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peake is bringing his latest tour Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space to Worthing Assembly Hall on October 8.

He also plays Fareham Live on October 1, bringing the awe and wonder of space travel past, present and future to audiences.

Tim made history in 2015 when he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), where he spent six months living and working in space, completing a spacewalk and even running a marathon.

And now he’s looking forward to a potential return to space, as part of a commercially sponsored, UK mission which could see him return to the ISS.

His tour, Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space brings to life the adventures of astronauts in a celebration of human spaceflight and gives a fascinating insight into what lies ahead.

“It’s like the greatest hits of space exploration, with amazing footage and behind the scenes stories of what it’s really like to leave our planet,” Tim said.

The tour follows his debut My Journey To Space in 2021-2023, where Tim told his personal story of space flight.

But in Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, which debuted in autumn 2024, he will look back on the broader history of human space exploration – jetting across England, Scotland and Wales to 28 new venues, due to huge popular demand, in September and October.

“This tour is fast-paced, fun and entertaining,” Tim promises. “It showcases the extraordinary endeavour of human spaceflight; the excitement, the drama, the highs and lows, right from the early days of the 1950s, through to the current Artemis program to return to the Moon, and beyond to the first human mission to Mars.

“My previous tour was very much my own personal story. But there are around 650 people who have been into space – and this tour allows me to share some of their many amazing stories of human spaceflight. Looking back at the amazing endeavours through the years to create this show has been incredible.

“I am so honoured to have experienced the wonders of space travel myself, and yet it still continues to amaze me just how much space inspires and fascinates people of all ages – and the show’s Q&A section proves that every single night. I love that part, but it’s also slightly terrifying as you never know what people are going to ask”.

While the tour reflects on space stories from the past, Tim is also focussed on his own possible future exploration.

The UK Space Agency was approached in 2023 by Axiom Space – a US-based company offering commercial space travel, which is currently working on the first commercial space station as a replacement for the ISS – to support their ambitions for an all-UK mission.

This short-duration mission would be focused on scientific research, technology demonstrations and educational outreach, with potential applicants having already been invited to pitch research projects for the mission.

“Axiom’s project is hugely exciting with so many potential benefits for the UK, and I’m delighted to be involved ,” Tim said.

“Would I like to go back to the ISS if there was a chance with Axiom? Absolutely – I don’t know of any astronaut who wouldn’t want another mission to space. It’s just an incredible experience.

“I am also delighted that we are looking to get more British astronauts their wings. There are huge opportunities in the rapidly growing space sector, and it’s important that the UK is properly represented. It’s an amazing opportunity and gives security to the future of human spaceflight for the UK, to be part of missions going forwards.”

The Axiom Space mission will be the first commercially-sponsored space flight, meaning no cost to the UK taxpayer, and it’s hoped it will open doors to further commercial partnerships and whet the appetite for space sponsorship in the future.

“Space touches all our lives in many different ways, from climate monitoring, communications, and navigation to financial transactions, agriculture and disaster response,” Tim explains.

“Most companies are reliant on some form of space-based technology today and there is huge scope for private investment. It’s new territory, but we hope to make it work.”