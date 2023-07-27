At home care company Vitale Care sponsor RNLI Selsey Paddleboard Race 2023

At-home care company Vitale Care is excited to announce that it is sponsoring this year's RNLI Selsey Paddleboard Race as part of Lifeboat Week 30th July - 6th August. The paddleboard race takes place on Sunday 6th August, launching from Selsey Lifeboat Station.

Chief Marketing Officer at Vitale Care Sarah Harris commented, "With so many of our at-home care clients and our colleagues sharing a love of the sea, we jumped, or perhaps dived, at the chance to sponsor the RNLI Selsey Paddleboard Race."

Vitale is hoping to encourage its colleagues to come along and cheer or even pop on their wetsuits and take part. The fast-growing at-home care company is garnering a reputation for providing exceptional care and as an employer of choice for talented care professionals. "Our focus on the highest standards of care, excellent training and putting the welfare and well-being of our Care Professionals at the heart of the business is helping us grow," commented Sarah Harris, CMO.

MD of Vitale Care Daniel Ayton said, "The RNLI is a vital part of our local community. As a keen sailor, I'm passionate about supporting its work. The RNLI and Vitale values are very similar, both organisations are about putting others before yourself."

RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Week 31st July - 6th August

With £250 prize money up for grabs and trophies and awards for best-dressed the event is hoping to raise much-needed funds for the RNLI and add further fun to the RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Week activity.